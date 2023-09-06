Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles recalled due to rearview camera issue

Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.
Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.(Kia via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled because of a potentially serious safety hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the problem is with the rearview camera.

On certain models, the mounting clips for the camera can break, which can alter the image on display and result in an accident.

The recall covers the 2022-2023 Kia Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-In Hybrid models.

Kia dealers say they will inspect and replace the rearview cameras free of charge.

The automaker will send notifications to owners of affected vehicles in late October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
Authorities say rescue crews responded after receiving a report of a badly damaged pickup at...
Injured driver trapped at bottom of 100-foot ravine rescued after 5 days
Downtown Grand Junction
How Grand Junction residents celebrated Labor Day
Hotchkiss schoolteacher takes 111 students to Barnes & Noble to buy books of choice
Hotchkiss schoolteacher takes 111 students to Barnes & Noble to buy books of choice

Latest News

California Attorney General Rob Bonta fields questions during a press conference Monday, Aug....
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Colorado’s roads are getting more dangerous, says study
Colorado’s roads are getting more dangerous, says study