Lawmakers pressure CDOT for northwest rail line

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Lawmakers are asking the Colorado Department of Transportation for a northwestern Colorado passenger rail development plan.

Lawmakers are looking at the development of a regional passenger rail network to help meet the affordable housing and transportation needs that northwestern Colorado is facing.

State Representative Meghan Lukens and State Senator Dylan Roberts issued a letter to CDOT requesting that the department fast-track the creation of a service development plan.

If successful, the infrastructure of the rail system would be operated by Union Pacific. It would serve the local coal industry and could be repurposed for passenger travel.

The end goal of the plan is to connect the communities of Hayden and Craig to Steamboat Springs without using Highway 40.

