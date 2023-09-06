Dry, comfortably warm days with cool mornings this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The rest of this week will be dry. The dry, near-seasonably-warm weather will hold through this weekend.

Chance For Rain... or Not

There’s no strong potential for rain through at least next Tuesday. The sun will be a mainstay for at least the next week, even on days where there are a few more clouds.

Temperatures

Our forecast is mainly a temperature forecast. There’s some warming likely over the next few days. That warming still holds us to near or just shy of 90 degrees around Grand Junction. The rest of the Western Slope will be at least a few degrees cooler. Mornings will be cool and crisp with mostly mid-to-upper 50s for lows. The coolest areas could cool into the 40s - that’s mainly limited to the Four Corners Region.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from mid-80s at 6 PM to upper 70s at 8 PM, then to near 70 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees in Montrose, 54 degrees in Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be sunny. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 50s at 7 AM to lower 80s at noon to mid-to-upper 80s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 88 degrees around Grand Junction, 87 degrees around Montrose, 87 degrees around Delta, and 85 degrees around Cortez.

Beyond the 7 Day Forecast

There’s not a lot of change in the next seven days. Outlooks for both the next 6-10 and the next 8-14 days favor above-normal temperatures. Normal is based on the average high and low temperatures over the last thirty years: 86 degrees for the high and 57 degrees for the low as of September 5. Those numbers will gradually ease down, so we’ll be warmer than that based on these forecasts. Odds are, 90-degree days will be few until next summer.

