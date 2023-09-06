Colorado’s roads are getting more dangerous, says study

Rural roads were also found to be increasingly less safe than their urban counterparts across the country
Distracted driving is still one of the leading causes of vehicle fatalities.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Colorado roadways are becoming more dangerous, according to a new study done by Lending Tree.

The report says that Colorado alone saw a 10 percent increase in fatalities on the roads from 2021. Key nation-wide findings from the report found that ages 15 and younger saw a five percent decrease in traffic fatalities while people 65 and older saw a six percent increase.

Fatalities for bicyclists rose by 11 percent nationally.

The report also found that urban roads saw as much as an eight percent drop in traffic fatalities while rural ones saw an as much as an eight percent rise.

Distracted driving is still one of the leading causes of vehicle fatalities. The Colorado State Patrol says that if you’re on the road, put away the distractions and share the road safely.

