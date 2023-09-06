City of Grand Junction will honor Grand Valley Resettlement Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Resettlement program is celebrating the milestones that began with the first Afghan refugee family arriving in Mesa County in 2022. Now the City of Grand Junction is honoring the achievements of the program.

“So there are over 350 volunteers in our community who’ve stepped up,” said Theresa Bloom, leading fundraiser for GVRP.

The resettlement program was formed for families escaping the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Since the launch of the program in 2021, 66 refugees have already settled in the Grand Valley.

“Almost all of them are employed and that was, you know, that’s the first thing they want is help to find a job because they want to give back,” said Bloom.

The City of Grand Junction issuing a proclamation on behalf of the program.

“It honors the Afghans who have chosen to move here and become part of our community,” said Bloom. “It honors the hundreds of volunteers who’ve taken time to drive and teach English and furnish homes and do all of that.”

The volunteers committed to making sure our new neighbors feel at home. “I think our community has been so good about embracing people, and just really bringing in that cultural diversity to our community, and being welcoming of people who are different from us with different language, different skin tones, different dress, and different customs,” said Bloom.

