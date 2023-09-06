The City of Grand Junction honors the Grand Valley Resettlement Program

By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, Grand Junction will honor the Grand Valley Resettlement Program (GVRP) in their chambers located in downtown Grand Junction, alongside Bob Hedlund, the president of Joint Development Associates International. GVRP is celebrating the milestones achieved since the first Afghan refugee family arrived in Mesa County in 2022. Since then, dozens of area churches, hundreds of volunteers, and more than a dozen refugee families have joined the effort. GVRP’s mission is to extend a warm welcome to people in Mesa County and ensure that they feel loved and supported as they move to a new country.

