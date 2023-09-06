79-year-old man reported missing after hike in La Plata County

The hiker reportedly disappeared on what was supposed to be a 90-minute hike to scout elk.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - La Plata County Search and Rescue is trying to find a missing hiker in Line Canyon near Durango, Colorado.

A 79-year-old man named Jim Shadid left his home Sunday morning for a hike between Little Elk Creek Trail and Elbert Creek Road on Sunday. He went missing at about 11 a.m. after departing on an elk scouting trip that was supposed to last about 90 minutes.

Jim Shadid went missing Sunday morning near Little Elk Creek Trail and Elbert Creek Road near...
Jim Shadid went missing Sunday morning near Little Elk Creek Trail and Elbert Creek Road near Line Canyon.(La Plata County Search and Rescue)

He was last seen wearing a tan “safari”-style hat and long khaki pants. He was not carrying a backpack, according to search and rescue officials.

Shadid was described as about 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 140 pounds, according to La Plata County Search and Rescue.

The Durango Herald reports that search and rescue teams are focusing on areas west of Purgatory Resort based on what Shadid told his wife prior to disappearing.

The search comes nearly two months after the search for missing hiker Ian O’Brien was called off in the region.

