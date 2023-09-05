What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies(Morgan Summers)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many of you saw them around Grand Junction. You called our newsroom. You emailed us. Some of you even called the police.

What were those strange, bright lights in the night sky Monday evening?

They were the Starlink satellites. Starlink is described by its parent company SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk, as a constellation of satellites. About 5,000 of the satellites are in orbit. Their purpose is to supply access to high-speed internet. The goal is to reach rural areas that don’t otherwise have internet access.

They’re seen all around the world. The photo in this article is from West Virginia. Odds are, you will see them again - especially since Starlink is planning to launch more satellites and plan to have 12,000 satellites in orbit around Earth.

They aren’t dangerous, and they aren’t anything to worry about. But if you’ve never seen them, they can be frightening.

