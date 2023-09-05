United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that a nationwide ground stop was issued for all United Airlines flights, citing an equipment outage.

United requested that all flights be held until 2 p.m. ET, according to the FAA notice.

A representative for the airline told CNN that they were experiencing a “systemwide technology issue.” All flights currently in the air are going to their destinations as planned, the spokesperson said.

Another FAA bulletin said that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
Hotchkiss schoolteacher takes 111 students to Barnes & Noble to buy books of choice
Hotchkiss schoolteacher takes 111 students to Barnes & Noble to buy books of choice
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction residents plan Labor Day

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment
A vehicle crashed into a Denny's, hurting 23 people in Texas. (Source: KHOU/Viewer video/photos...
Aftermath of crash into Denny's caught on cellphone video
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh defense team alleges jury tampering in request for new trial