Sunshine returns as temperatures slowly rise into Friday

Throughout our Tuesday:

The passing cold front from Monday not only brought cooler temperatures but it brought a more stable atmosphere. That resulted in no showers and thunderstorms after it passed over. Today, high pressure is going to sit over the state, and that is going to bring lots of sunshine. Some of our mountains could see a few clouds, more so around Wolf Creek Pass towards the afternoon hours. Grand Junction and Delta temperatures will sit at 85, Montrose at 82, and Cortez at 84.

During the nighttime and overnight hours, clear skies will continue, which will help temperatures remain on the chilly side for the following day towards the morning rush hour, where temperatures can start around the mid to lower 50s.

Throughout the Workweek:

Conditions for our Wednesday through Friday will remain the same across the state, with clear skies occurring day and night. The only part that will be changing is the temperatures for most locations across the Western Slope. For our Wednesday, Grand Junction will sit at 88, Delta and Montrose at 87, and Cortez at 85. By Friday, some of these locations will be warmest this week. On Friday, September 8, Grand Junction will reach 90, Delta at 91, Cortez at 88, while Montrose will remain constant at 87.

The Weekend:

Temperatures will slowly fall again, with Grand Junction and Delta remaining in the upper 80s and mid-80s for Montrose and Cortez. Some cloud cover will push through across the Western Slope, leading to mostly sunny. We continue cooling leading into the start of next week, where more clouds continue to push across the Western Slope, leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Cortez, whereas Montrose will fall to the lower 80s.

