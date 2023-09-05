GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Wine and Whiskers Gala is returning this year. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th, and will start at 6:30 PM. You can have a taste of local wine from Two Rivers Winery, relish heavy appetizers from The Cowboy and The Rose, explore the pet-themed silent auction, participate in the live auction to bid on trips and treasures, and get the chance to meet and greet the pets that will be supported by this event.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Wine & Whiskers Gala (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

