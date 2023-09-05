Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Wine & Whiskers Gala

The money raised at Wine & Whiskers this weekend will go towards the Jake’s Fund, a special fund for pets with extraordinary medical needs
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Wine & Whiskers Gala
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Wine & Whiskers Gala
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Wine and Whiskers Gala is returning this year. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th, and will start at 6:30 PM. You can have a taste of local wine from Two Rivers Winery, relish heavy appetizers from The Cowboy and The Rose, explore the pet-themed silent auction, participate in the live auction to bid on trips and treasures, and get the chance to meet and greet the pets that will be supported by this event.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Wine & Whiskers Gala
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Wine & Whiskers Gala(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
Hotchkiss schoolteacher takes 111 students to Barnes & Noble to buy books of choice
Hotchkiss schoolteacher takes 111 students to Barnes & Noble to buy books of choice
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction residents plans Labor Day