GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In September, which is recognized as recovery month, the Mesa County Opioid Response Group is hosting a screening of the documentary “Crisis Next Door” that sheds light on the opioid crisis. After the screening, a panel of experts will be available to answer any questions that arise from the meeting. Additionally, there will be a brief training on Narcan, and the MCORG will distribute Narcan kits to attendees.

The 'Reel' Life Addiction at CMU

