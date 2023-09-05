The ‘Reel’ Life Addiction at CMU

Preston Fluekiger from MCORG discusses the ‘Reel’ Life Addiction event at CMU tonight
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In September, which is recognized as recovery month, the Mesa County Opioid Response Group is hosting a screening of the documentary “Crisis Next Door” that sheds light on the opioid crisis. After the screening, a panel of experts will be available to answer any questions that arise from the meeting. Additionally, there will be a brief training on Narcan, and the MCORG will distribute Narcan kits to attendees.

