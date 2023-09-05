Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road

overnight rollover
overnight rollover(David Jones)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning we are learning about an overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road around 10:30 last night.

We were told by our crew that a PT Cruiser was traveling eastbound on E 1/2 Road failing to stop at a stop sign causing him to rollover into a flood control drainage.

Clifton Fire Department arrived on the scene and treated the male driver. He was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.

We will keep you updated online and on air once we learn more information.

