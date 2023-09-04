Labor Day brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Labor Day:

We can expect to see a few thunderstorms to a quick passing shower around the afternoon hours for the valleys, but the other big main story is the wind. A cold front will slowly push its way through the Western Slope, and while a cold front can mean falling temperatures, depending on how strong it is, it can bring some gusty winds associated with it. Wind gusts can reach anywhere between 20 to 50 miles per hour, depending on location. The higher elevations are likely to receive some of the highest gusts compared to the valleys.

Temperatures will also take a hit today. For Grand Junction, Delta Montrose, and Cortez, temperatures will remain in the lower 80s. In other locations like those in the San Juans, like Silverton, Telluride, and Ouray, highs will stay in the 60s and 70s.

Throughout the Workweek:

The cold front impacting us today for Labor Day will bring us stable air for Tuesday since colder air sinks rather than rises like a warm front. While there will still be a slight breeze, winds will only sit between 5-10 miles per hour. However, the cloud cover will clear, leading to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures also slowly start warming, with Grand Junction and Delta sitting at 85 and Montrose and Cortez at 83.

Then, throughout the remainder of the workweek, conditions will remain the same. Still, the temperatures will continue rising, and when we arrive on Friday, Grand Junction will sit at 90, Montrose at 88, Delta at 91, and Cortez at 87.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glider crashed on private property in the Rawhide Flats area
Glider pilot killed near Colorado-Wyoming state line
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The Little Mesa Fire on August 14, 2023.
Little Mesa Fire road and trail closures lifted
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Mix of sun and clouds before a few thunderstorms move in for Labor Day
Front Range Clinic resources in Mesa County
Front Range Clinic resources in Mesa County

Latest News

Our Labor Day weekend has been a win so far, but there’s a bigger chance for a few showers or...
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Sunday 9.3.23
Our Labor Day weekend has been a win so far, but there’s a bigger chance for a few showers or...
Labor Day weather offers sun and some raindrops
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Mix of sun and clouds before a few thunderstorms move in for Labor Day
A couple of stray showers are possible throughout our Memorial Day Weekend, but more of us will...
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for 9.1.23