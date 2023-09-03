Special Teams Errors, and Turnovers cost Mavs Football in opener

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football team had their 10-year season opener winning streak snapped after a 30-10 loss to the Texas A&M - Kingsville Javelinas.

The Javelinas got two special teams touchdowns, first a kickoff re,urns by Redshirt Senior Defensive back Amos Coleman III. Later the Palisade native, Redshirt Sophomore Kicker/Punter Ben Sargent’s punt was blocked and ran back for another touchdown.

Under center, the Mavs split halves between Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg, and Redshirt Sophomore Leslie Richardson. Richardson led the Mavericks in yardage with 111 yards, and two interceptions. Neither quarterback had a passing touchdown.

The Maverick rushing attack also struggled, putting up 28 total net yards.

Both teams struggled with drawing flags in week one, the Mavs were penalized for 104 yards, the Javelinas gave up 95 yards on penalties.

Postgame the CMU Head Coach Miles Kochevar shared his thoughts about the penalties and mistakes on special teams.

“Whenever you give up big plays by mistakes and penalties or kicking the ball out of position and not doing a good job covering and give up two special teams touchdowns, they’re going to put you in a hole, right?” Coach Kochevar said.

