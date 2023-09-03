Mix of sun and clouds before a few thunderstorms move in for Labor Day

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Next 24 Hours

We will sit under partly cloudy skies throughout our Saturday in Grand Junction. Conditions will sit from partly to mostly cloudy from Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. We will sit partly cloudy across our four locations overnight into Sunday. Low temperatures by Sunday morning will sit at 65 in Grand Junction, 61 in Delta, 58 in Montrose, and 54 in Cortez.

Labor Day:

Thunderstorm chances are still hanging around for the valleys near the afternoon hours. It will be a quick-moving weather maker over the valleys where we can experience a few showers to some thunderstorms. During non-thunderstorm activity, conditions will sit under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The mountains will encounter showers and thunderstorms starting Monday morning and become scattered throughout the day before tapering off around nighttime. Highs for Grand Junction will be 88, in Montrose, 85, Delta 87, and Cortez 86.

Next week:

Sunshine will return across the Western Slope by Tuesday, with highs around the mid to lower 80s. Throughout the workweek, temperatures will gradually start warming, with temperatures in Grand Junction and Delta warming to the upper 80s to lower 90s. In Montrose and Delta, temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. Sunny skies will be the dominant sky conditions throughout the workweek before some cloud cover moves in by the start of the weekends.

