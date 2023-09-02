Mesa County kids will design the next ‘I Voted’ sticker

I voted sticker
I voted sticker(Gray)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It seems like a long time until the 2024 election season starts but for some creative Mesa County children their talents could help you remember to get out to vote.

It’s called the “I Voted” sticker contest. It will provide children the opportunity to design the “I Voted” sticker to show civic pride in the community.

Kids from the first grade to seniors in high school enrolled in Mesa County public, charter and private schools are eligible to design a logo. The only criteria are the design must be 2 inches by 2 inches, and “I Voted” must appear in the design.

“I thought it would bring back some civic engagement and bring some kids into the mix to get excited about voting,” said Clerk and Recorder Bobbie Gross. “I know the community really loves them and so I think it’d be great to bring the community in and help design those, especially the kids.”

Designs will be accepted from September 1 to October 31. Residents can drop off the artwork at the election office or by email.

The Mesa County Elections Office will select the top designs and post them on their site from November 13 through December 31 for the public to vote on their favorite “I Voted” sticker design. The elections office will announce the design winner in January 2024, and Mesa County will distribute the stickers and digital artwork throughout the 2024 election season.

