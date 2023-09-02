Glider pilot killed near Colorado-Wyoming state line

Glider crashed on private property in the Rawhide Flats area
Glider crashed on private property in the Rawhide Flats area
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 10 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A glider pilot died after crashing into a field in northern Larimer County on Aug. 31.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call around 1:45 p.m. that an aircraft crashed on private property in the Rawhide Flats area, near 15 road, about 12 miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

First responders found a fixed wing, single-seat glider with one adult who was deceased.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

