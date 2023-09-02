Glider pilot killed near Colorado-Wyoming state line

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A glider pilot died after crashing into a field in northern Larimer County on Aug. 31.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call around 1:45 p.m. that an aircraft crashed on private property in the Rawhide Flats area, near 15 road, about 12 miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

First responders found a fixed wing, single-seat glider with one adult who was deceased.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.