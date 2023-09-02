Friday Night Blitz Week 2
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Friday, another set of High School Football games in Colorado. Here’s how the Western Slope programs are performing.
Be sure to stay tuned for updates, and the Friday Night Blitz Recap Show.
Fruita Monument Wildcats 14, Montrose Red Hawks 58 - Final
Delta Panthers 49, Eagle Valley Devils 6, - Final
Palisade Bulldogs 7, Central Warriors 28, - Final
Rifle Bears 27, Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 6. - 3rd Quarter
Grand Valley Cardinals 8, Cedaredge Bruins 31, - 3rd quarter
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.