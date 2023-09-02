Friday Night Blitz Week 2

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Friday, another set of High School Football games in Colorado. Here’s how the Western Slope programs are performing.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates, and the Friday Night Blitz Recap Show.

Fruita Monument Wildcats 14, Montrose Red Hawks 58 - Final

Delta Panthers 49, Eagle Valley Devils 6, - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 7, Central Warriors 28, - Final

Rifle Bears 27, Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 6. - 3rd Quarter

Grand Valley Cardinals 8, Cedaredge Bruins 31, - 3rd quarter

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major interchange project hit road block early on
Major interchange project hit road block early on
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers
Employees moved the vote forward this week after facing staffing shortages and low pay.
Kaiser Permanente workers vote for strike authorization
Cooler changes with an increasing chance for rain are on the way, but they're slowing their...
Rain on the way slows its approach

Latest News

Glider crashed on private property in the Rawhide Flats area
Glider pilot killed near Colorado-Wyoming state line
988
City of Grand Junction addresses National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
I voted sticker
Mesa County kids will design the next ‘I Voted’ sticker
International Overdose Awareness Day: Voices fighting every day to overcome addiction in Mesa...
Voices Fighting Every Day to Overcome Addiction in Mesa County: International Overdose Awareness Day