Friday Night Blitz Week 2

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Friday, another set of High School Football games in Colorado. Here’s how the Western Slope programs are performing.

Fruita Monument Wildcats 14, Montrose Red Hawks 58 - Final

Delta Panthers 49, Eagle Valley Devils 6, - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 7, Central Warriors 28, - Final

Rifle Bears 27, Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 6. - 3rd Quarter

Grand Valley Cardinals 8, Cedaredge Bruins 31, - 3rd quarter

