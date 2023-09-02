City of Grand Junction addresses National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

988
988(WSAW)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:22 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about suicide as a serious public health problem and to highlight the role that everyone plays in preventing suicide.

Part of making Suicide Prevention Awareness Month a success is having the right resources to communicate and the right messages to raise awareness and increase prevention efforts. The City of Grand Junction will be issuing a proclamation on September 6 at the city council meeting recognizing the month.

Grand Junction’s Mayor Anna Stout says the city is committed to supporting mental health efforts in the community by funding and supporting organizations that help people who are experiencing mental health crises.

“It’s really important within the city and of course, for our entire community, that we’re all acknowledging that Mesa County has an alarmingly high suicide rate, which has been increasing, and that this is the work of the entire community to try to address this issue,” said Stout. “So much of this is working on destigmatizing mental health and making sure that we’re reaching out to our neighbors to our friends, when we think something’s off and making sure people know that they have support.”

Stout adds the city’s allocated money from the American Rescue Plan to support nonprofits and mental health agencies. If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide call or text 988.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major interchange project hit road block early on
Major interchange project hit road block early on
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers
Employees moved the vote forward this week after facing staffing shortages and low pay.
Kaiser Permanente workers vote for strike authorization
Cooler changes with an increasing chance for rain are on the way, but they're slowing their...
Rain on the way slows its approach

Latest News

I voted sticker
Mesa County kids will design the next ‘I Voted’ sticker
International Overdose Awareness Day: Voices fighting every day to overcome addiction in Mesa...
Voices Fighting Every Day to Overcome Addiction in Mesa County: International Overdose Awareness Day
Wear Teal Day and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Wear Teal Day and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Hawaii flyer
Hawaii Chapter of CMU’s Alumni Association giving back after Lahaina wildfires