Voices Fighting Every Day to Overcome Addiction in Mesa County: International Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day: Voices fighting every day to overcome addiction in Mesa County
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We interviewed three recovering addicts in Mesa County who shared their experiences in fighting against addiction. The International Overdose Awareness Day is the biggest campaign to end the stigma surrounding overdose. Sadly, in the last year, there have been over 1,000 overdose-related deaths in Colorado, with 32 of them happening in Mesa County.

