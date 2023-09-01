Three hospitalized with West Nile Virus this month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Public Health revealing three people within the county were hospitalized this month, who tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to MCPH each of the three people were at least 70-years-old.

Statewide this year, there have been 193 West Nile Virus Cases, with about 106 of them hospitalized. 13 people have died.

So far in Mesa County, the health department seven people have tested positive. The health department expects those numbers to increase throughout September.

