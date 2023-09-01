Term-limit questions will be on ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County voters will have four ballot measures to decide if term limits will change.

“To extend the life of their knowledge and experience within that office, which we think could be very helpful,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.

The ballot will ask voters to extend the assessor, clerk and recorder, surveyor, and treasurer terms from two consecutive four-year terms to three.

“It can be helpful in that, you know, sometimes when you’re in that position, it takes you three or four years to really get a handle on how you would lead,” said Davis. “Then after one more term, they’re gone already. So it just gives some longevity to the leadership within those offices and I think it’s a great opportunity.”

That way the elected officials could utilize their expertise to the fullest extent.

