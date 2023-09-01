Montrose Football stays hungry for their first win of the season ahead of Rivalry Game

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Red Hawks Football team lost their debut game, by the slimmest of margins, losing to the Palmer Ridge Bears 28-27.

“Well, I was proud of our kids. I mean, they played hard, and they executed pretty well. We were disappointed not to win, we felt like we were in a position where we should have won the game. So you know, it’s disappointing to not be able to make the plays in the second half to close it out and get it done. So, you know, hopefully we’ll learn from that,” Montrose Head Coach Brett Mertens said, “It’s always nice to play a good, hard team, week one and figure out where you’re at and we got another good one here this week. So, it’s a good challenge.”

The Red Hawks are looking to get their first win of the season in their upcoming home opener. Doing so against a rival team, the Fruita Monument Wildcats, would make it all the sweeter.

“All week we’ve been focusing on kind of just how we can improve and fix the mistakes that we made coming into Palmer Ridge, it really just fuels us because last year we came in, we lost to Fruita but I feel like this year we kind of learned our lesson with letting things slid, so we know not to let them,” Senior Running Back and Middle Linebacker Jaxon Killen said.

‘We talk about it every year, like players and coaches, this game is always circled on our schedule. So, this is going to be a tough physical game and like I said, we’re preparing this week, but I think Fruita week is always just a little different than any other week,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Kortlan Nelson said.

The Wildcats are coming off an impressive victory in their debut game, But Montrose will have the advantage of playing on their home turf.

“It’s going to be crazy. It’s Friday night so stands are going to be full, people are going to be yelling, we’re going to be all over the place on the sideline no matter what,” Killen said.

“It’s my favorite place to be Friday nights. But Friday night, first home opener, it’s going to be packed, it’s going to be loud, and energy is going to be there. So I’m looking forward to it.” Nelson said.

The Western Slope showdown between Montrose and Fruita Monument will kick off at 7:00p.m.

