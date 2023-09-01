Labor Day Weekend brings more clouds than rain, even with a few showers

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Friday night! A couple of stray showers are possible on our high school football games. If they happen, they’ll likely be brief. More likely that not, most games will stay dry.

Labor Day Weekend Weather

This weekend is an extended holiday weekend. Our Labor Day Weekend looks better than it has looked for much of the lead up to it. The chance for rain has decreased. It isn’t zero, as a few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Sunday will become partly cloudy. Labor Day will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will generally be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Remember, higher terrain is more favored for the rain. If your plans take you to the mountains, you’re more likely to encounter showers and thunderstorms. If it’s just rain, you’re okay. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck and should be move inside until the storm passes.

This Weekend’s Weather Setup

About the smaller chance for rain... the moisture increase happens. Then the storm system that brings the chance for rain approaches. The biggest moisture will exit before the actual storm system arrives, and even the storm system is looking more likely to pass just north of us. It will still close enough to bring the cooler weather early next week, but we’ll warm up again starting Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a very small chance for a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms. Most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool from near 90 degrees at 6 PM to lower 80s at 8 PM, then to mid-to-upper 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Low temperatures by morning will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms. Most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees around Grand Junction, 85 degrees around Montrose, 87 degrees around Delta, and 87 degrees around Cortez.

