Nonprofit talks International Overdose Awareness Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and Peer 180, a recovery organization, wants to remind the community of the importance of preventing and reversing overdoses.

Angie Bertrand is part of the Peer 180 recovery team. “One thing that they can do is acknowledge that addiction is a problem and it’s not just a problem for those people,” said Bertrand. “It’s a problem for all of us, we see it all around us and we should not turn a blind eye, we should help our brothers and sisters the best that we can in whatever situation we’re in.”

In 2022 Mesa County recorded 32 overdoses that resulted in death. “There’s probably quadruple of those of individuals who have actually overdosed and have not passed away,” said Bertrand.

Bertrand urges people to carry Narcan it can save someone’s life suffering from an overdose.

“If you have it in the vehicle, then you might have an opportunity to save someone’s life. If you save someone’s life, they may have an opportunity to find recovery another day,” said Bertrand.

