Labor Day safety tips when on the road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hitting the road this weekend for Labor Day, staying safe is vital. Paying attention to roadway signs and putting away all distractions is essential. Colorado Department of Education reports that in 2020, distracted drivers were involved in 10,166 crashes on Colorado’s roads, injuring 1,4476 and killing 68. Motorists should also abide by the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over the lane or at least slow their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when they encounter any disabled vehicle at the roadside with its hazards on.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.