IRS proposes to tax TABOR refunds

A newly proposed change to IRS policy could require Coloradans to pay income tax on future TABOR refunds.(MGN)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s TABOR tax refunds may soon be in jeopardy.

During the pandemic, the number of states who sent residents refund checks increased. The IRS then saw an increase in requests for guidance on whether refund checks could be counted as taxable income.

On August 30, the IRS issued a new proposal outlining which refunds will be taxed in the future.

According to the IRS, most taxpayers receiving tax refunds don’t have to include the state tax refund in income for federal tax purposes.

The IRS is accepting comments on the refund tax proposal until mid-October.

