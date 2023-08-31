International Overdose Awareness Day in Mesa County
Lyndall Young, an outreach and education coordinator and member of the Mesa County Opioid Response Group, joins us to talk about the importance of the Internation Overdose Awareness
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drug overdose continues to have a tragic impact on Mesa County. In the past year, there have been over 1,000 deaths in Colorado and 32 in Mesa County related to overdoses. The Mesa County Opioid Response Group offers treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and prevention education services.
Lincoln Park 8 -11 AM & 5 – 8 PM
View an installation of flags representing the overdose deaths in Mesa County and Colorado. Discover local treatment and recovery programs for yourself or a loved one and learn how to respond to an overdose event.
