Delta County reports three cases of West Nile Virus in humans

Mosquito season is in full swing, bringing West Nile Virus with it.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department is reporting three confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans this week.

The three people who contracted the virus are in the North Fork area, and range in age from 30 to 70 years old.

West Nile Virus does not discriminate by age, and can infect anyone at any age.

Symptoms listed by the Center for Disease Control include a headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Severe symptoms can manifest as a high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, coma, convulsions, vision loss, and paralysis, among others. Many people infected with the virus have no symptoms.

Health officials say to limit your time outdoors at dusk and dawn, wear long-sleeved clothing, and use insect repellent with Deet in it.

