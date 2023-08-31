Athlete of the Week: Amari Wilson

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You only get one first chance to make a first impression, Fruita Monument Senior Quarterback Amari Wilson took his chance, in his first game at quarterback for the Wildcats, and ran with it, literally.

Wilson put up four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing in the Wildcats 46-20 victory against the Central Warriors.

“It felt good just knowing we can attack them at every angle of the game, passing, running it was just nice,” Wilson said.

It should come as no surprise that Wilson’s finding success running the football. Last Season Wilson was one of the running backs the Wildcats Utilized, giving him unique perspective stepping into the role of quarterback this year.

“It kind of gives me like more of an understanding where the running backs were coming from, just knowing what they’re going through with this team. So that part helps, and then naturally being able to run the ball just helps as well,” Wilson said.

Up next for Wilson and the Wildcats is a rivalry showdown with the Montrose Red Hawks.

