Another sunny day before temperatures fall and rain chances slowly increase

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Tropical Storm Idalia:

What was once Hurricane Idalia has been a tropical storm since Thursday night and continues to weaken slowly. Since Thursday morning, the current location of Tropical Storm Idalia is on the coast of North Carolina, where heavy rainfall and strong winds are present. The outer bands continue to push in portions of South Carolina and the coast of Virginia.

Tropical Storm Idalia will continue its path back out to the Atlantic, where it will continue as a tropical storm before it weakens enough into a remnant low.

Our Thursday:

Just as this past week has presented us with sunshine and mostly clear skies, our Thursday continues this trend. Across the Western Slope, we can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with some cloud cover pushing around the evening hours. Little to no precipitation will occur in the valleys, but the mountain could experience a few quick pop-up showers around the evening hours.

High temperatures will sit in the mid-90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s for Montrose. Today will also be the last 90-degree day for the valleys before the start of the cooling trend begins tomorrow to finish off the workweek. The temperature will hang in the upper 80s for Grand Junction and mid-80s for Montrose.

The next rain and storm maker:

Thunderstorm chances remain for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, with a few thunderstorms possible for the valleys. Timing for these valley storms will be around the evening hours, with Grand Junction having a slight chance around the early morning hours on top of the evening. Temperatures for both locations will be in the mid to lower 80s for Saturday.

On Sunday, similar to Saturday, a few thunderstorm chances are possible for the valleys, occurring around the afternoon to evening hours. Our mountains will continue to have most of the shower and storm activity around this time frame. Temperatures for our Sunday will be around where they were for Saturday, which is the mid to lower 80s.

On Monday, Labor Day, during the morning hours, the valleys can have another round of showers with a few thunderstorms. Past the afternoon, conditions will stay dry as cloud cover hangs overhead. Like the weekend, the mountains will have the most activity with rainfall and storms. Labor Day will present with the coolest temperatures, hovering in the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose. In the days to follow, a warming trend will reinstate across the Western Slope.

