Sunshine continues for another day before cloud cover and storm chances increases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.

Hurricane Idalia:

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia reached the low end of Category Four strength. It lasted around this intensity until right before the morning rush hour, before Idalia downgraded to Category Three. At 5:45 a.m., Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida, as a Category Three.

Since the morning hours and as Idalia continues to track northeastward over Georgia and towards the Carolinas, Idalia has weakened to a Category One status as of 10 a.m. and will continue to lose energy to tropical storm status as early as tonight and will continue to push northeastward but veer east back out to the Atlantic before becoming a tropical depression around tomorrow evening.

Our Wednesday:

We will, once again, have a duplicate day of our Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine and mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Similarly, the higher elevations and some valleys could see a few clouds throughout Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 90s across our valleys.

Upcoming Rain Maker and cooler temperatures:

As we arrive on Thursday, the morning and afternoon hours will be similar to what we have seen over the past few days: mostly sunny skies. However, the valleys will see the transition from plenty of sunshine to partly sunny to overcast skies towards the evening hours, and this will be ahead of our next weather maker to arrive later in the day at higher elevations, with most showers and storms occurring on Friday and into the weekend. Grand Junction could see a few showers around 3 a.m. and afternoon, with the mountains seeing a majority of showers and storms around the evening hours. Most will stay along the Continental Divide. Temperatures for Thursday will remain in the mid-90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s for Montrose before both locations fall to the upper to mid-80s on Friday.

Labor Day weekend:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend, mainly targeting the higher elevations. The valleys could still see a few pop-up showers around the evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s for Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose for the weekend. Coming Labor Day, the drier conditions usher back into the valleys, leading to mostly sunny. Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 80s for both locations.

