Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Norbert!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Norbert is a 3-year-old cat with the cutest round face, lots of whiskers, and a sweet personality. Norbert enjoys the slow and quiet life and would do best in a calm home without dogs or small, rambunctious kiddos!

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Norbert (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Wine and Whiskers Gala

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters ends this Thursday!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.