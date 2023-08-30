New chapter for Clifton Library

New Clifton library
New Clifton library(KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday morning, Clifton Library opened its doors for the first time to excited residents.

The new building is much bigger than the old space. Formerly in a strip mall, this new location boasts 17,000 square feet of space. That’s enough for 12 computers for adults along with some for teens and children.

There are also study rooms for those without a library card, and rentable items like video games and DVDs.

Shawn, the Regional Manager for Mesa County Libraries, said, “With this extra 12-thousand square feet, we were able to help out the community with a lot of things. We had all sort of meetings before we put the library in, and people requested community meeting spaces.”

“We also were able to expand the collection, add more items, and expand it more so everything is less crowded and add a dedicated teen room,” he added.

He went on to say the building is farther out in the community, but once you see the new facelift, it will make you want to come back. According to Shawn, the response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive. If you would like to check out the new building for yourself it’s at 3270 D 1/2 Road in Clifton.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
Colorado animal shelters are overflowing
Colorado animal shelters are overflowing
2-million acres of Western Slope land to be protected
2-million acres of Western Slope land to be protected
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado

Latest News

Fish from Ridgway Reservoir and San Miguel River deemed safe for consumption
Fish harvested from Ridgway Reservoir, San Miguel River are safe for human consumption
Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season
Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season
Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman, left, avoids the tag by Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy to...
Ozuna’s 30th home run leads Braves over Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games
Fruita decides not to sell Enoch's Lake
Fruita Council decides not to sell enoch’s lake