New chapter for Clifton Library

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday morning, Clifton Library opened its doors for the first time to excited residents.

The new building is much bigger than the old space. Formerly in a strip mall, this new location boasts 17,000 square feet of space. That’s enough for 12 computers for adults along with some for teens and children.

There are also study rooms for those without a library card, and rentable items like video games and DVDs.

Shawn, the Regional Manager for Mesa County Libraries, said, “With this extra 12-thousand square feet, we were able to help out the community with a lot of things. We had all sort of meetings before we put the library in, and people requested community meeting spaces.”

“We also were able to expand the collection, add more items, and expand it more so everything is less crowded and add a dedicated teen room,” he added.

He went on to say the building is farther out in the community, but once you see the new facelift, it will make you want to come back. According to Shawn, the response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive. If you would like to check out the new building for yourself it’s at 3270 D 1/2 Road in Clifton.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.