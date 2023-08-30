Denver Zoo welcomes baby orangutan!

Baby joy at the Denver Zoo!
Baby joy at the Denver Zoo!(Denver Zoo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - It’s gotten even cuter at the Denver Zoo!

Wednesday, the zoo shared the joyful news that one of its Sumatran orangutans, Eirina, welcomed a baby Sunday!

“The Zoo’s Animal Care and Health teams report that mom and baby—who is believed to be a female and whose name is yet to be determined—are thriving in their Great Apes habitat in Primate Panorama. This is Eirina’s first baby after receiving a breeding recommendation as part of the Sumatran Orangutan Species Survival Plan and provides an invaluable boost to the critically endangered species,” the zoo said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The infant orangutan is believed to be a girl. Her name hasn’t been given yet. The zoo is also still trying to determine the father: whether it’s 30-year-old Berani or 15-year-old Jaya. A DNA test is pending.

The news is particularly momentous because Sumatran orangutans are considered critically endangered. The zoo says it’s not just special for Denver to have this new baby, but for the entire global conservation community.

Eirina’s pregnancy was announced in April following a bout of morning sickness. Like human moms-to-be, a special drink help ease that rocky early period of pregnancy.

“Her pregnancy made national news after it shared her Animal Care team’s innovative cure for Eirina’s morning sickness -- the same tea that Animal Care Specialist Cindy Cossaboon drank when she was pregnant with her daughter,” the Denver Zoo said.

Eirina and her baby can be seen in the Great Apes habitat in Primate Panorama, starting Wednesday.

Welcome to the world, little one!

