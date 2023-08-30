Denver approves multi-million dollar protest settlement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Denver City Council signed off on paying a $4.72 million settlement filed by more than 300 protesters three years ago.

In 2020, hundreds of people were arrested in Denver for violating an emergency curfew put in place by the city.

The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

The protestors accused the city of violating their rights to free speech and assembly. The city denied wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.