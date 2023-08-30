Denver approves multi-million dollar protest settlement

The protests were sparked by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis Police officer.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Denver City Council signed off on paying a $4.72 million settlement filed by more than 300 protesters three years ago.

In 2020, hundreds of people were arrested in Denver for violating an emergency curfew put in place by the city.

The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

The protestors accused the city of violating their rights to free speech and assembly. The city denied wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
Colorado animal shelters are overflowing
Colorado animal shelters are overflowing
2-million acres of Western Slope land to be protected
2-million acres of Western Slope land to be protected
Colorado attorney general opens investigation into Wyatt’s Towing
Colorado attorney general opens investigation into Wyatt’s Towing
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Norbert
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Norbert!
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert stopped in Fruita to chat...
Rep. Lauren Boebert hosts town hall in Fruita
17 people charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in death in Colorado
17 people charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in death in Colorado
Judge delays deciding whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can...
Judge delays deciding whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume