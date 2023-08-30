Colorado’s new electric vehicle program accepting applications end of August

The Vehicle Exchange Colorado Program (VXC) gives income-qualified Coloradans money to replace high emissions vehicles with an electric vehicle.(Pexels)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You can now get money for buying an electric vehicle in the state of Colorado.

The Vehicle Exchange Colorado Program (VXC) gives income-qualified Coloradans money to replace high emissions vehicles with an electric vehicle.

The VXC doesn’t fully cover the cost of an electric vehicle but instead covers the partial upfront cost of one at the time of purchase.

Income eligibility is determined by income household size-the amount a household makes depending on the county you live in. To meet the income -qualifications for the program, household incomes must be below 80% of the area median income.

Other requirements for eligibility for the program include having a vehicle at least 12 years or older, or you have a vehicle that fails to meet Colorado emission standards.

Applications for the program open August 31, 2023.

