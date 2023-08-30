Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Central Soccer won their first game of the season in blowout fashion, taking down the Moffat County Bulldogs 11-0.

The Warriors had only scored three goals in their first two games.

Later in the game a pair of Young Central Forwards, Sophomore Diego Fuentes and Sophomore Aizik Macias connected for a pair of goals within a couple of minutes of play, after some blocked shots on goal.

The Warriors pick up their first win of the early season at 1-2. Moffat County is still searching for their first win at 0-4.

The Warriors next game will be a road matchup with the Delta Panthers Thursday, before beginning league play against the Montrose Red Hawks in a week.

