SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility

Officers with GJPD arrested three off 575 25 RD.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:31 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three people have been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility after a SWAT standoff.

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department conducted an initial investigation involving 42-year-old Steven Moore, 32-year-old Adriana Romero, and 39-year-old Phaedra Finnessey at 575 25 Road.

During the investigation officers found Moore and Finnessey were in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Both Moore and Finnessey were arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Romero was released on summons.

While the initial investigation took place, 31-year-old Shane Barnett entered a business at the same address.

Officers knew Barnett had a felony warrant for his arrest.

When officers tried to contact Barnett the door to the business was locked.

Members of the GJPD SWAT team were brought in to assist with contacting Barnett.

Barnett eventually complied with officers and was later arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

