Dry, warm weather locked in through Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The warm and sunny theme with which we started our new week held through our Tuesday. We’ll get one more day of warm sunshine before a transition begins toward cooler weather and a chance for rain.

Warm & Dry For Now

That transition from the dry, warm, sunny weather will begin on Thursday afternoon. Thursday will still be unseasonably warm, but we’ll notice more clouds later in the afternoon and during the evening. One or two stray showers or thunderstorms are possible, but the chance for rain will increase starting Friday.

Chance For Rain Increasing

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing late Friday. The spotty to scattered variety of the showers and thunderstorms will leave many of us dry, but we’ll all be fair game for the passing showers and storms that form over the high terrain and then blow over the valleys in the late afternoon and evening. Saturday will follow with an increase in the coverage of the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Still, many areas will stay dry, but more of us should get at least a little bit of rain.

Turning Cooler, Too

Cooler air will accompany the increasing chance for rain late this week and this weekend. After highs in the low-to-mid 90s through Thursday, Friday and this weekend will be some 7-10 degrees cooler in the low-to-mid 80s. Next Monday and Tuesday could be even cooler still.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 7:49 PM. We’ll cool from mid-90s at 6 PM to mid-80s at 8 PM then to upper 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and unseasonably warm with a few passing clouds. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 60s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 80s at noon, then to the low-to-mid 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees at Grand Junction, 92 degrees at Montrose, 95 degrees at Delta, and 91 degrees at Cortez.

