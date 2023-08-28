Western Colorado Pediatrics and their support in the Kids Aid Backpack Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Kid’s Aid Backpack Program aims to close the gap of weekend hunger for kids in School District 51.

This year the Western Colorado Pediatric providers, a division of Primary Care Partners, have been able to raise $5,000 for Kid’s Aid and have also performed 1,000 well-child checks.

Dr. Brian Hill, the D51 Superintendent, says:

“District 51 supports over 20,000 students and families...and as a public school district, we are proud to support and educate every student who walks through our doors, regardless of background and socioeconomic status. In order to best serve our students and families, we need partnerships...Western Colorado Pediatrics, Primary Care Partners and Kids Aid have been and continue to be just that for us - engaged and supportive community partners.”

The Primary Care Partners are a physician-owned healthcare group based in Grand Junction, that have been serving western Colorado and eastern Utah families for over twenty years. WCP says that they are proud to be able to help support the community of Mesa County and look forward to doing it again next year.

Tessa Kaiser, the Executive Director of Kids Aid, says:

“We truly care about what we do. We are in 94 locations now, with 2,400 bags a week. We are number 3 in the state for serving a large amount weekly. We are happy to roll the dollars into food and send it right back out into the community!”

