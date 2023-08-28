Warm and dry to start our new week, it will end cooler with rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our new week is off to a dry start. We’re warm with that dry, and we’ll stay that way through Wednesday.

Our Next Rain Maker

Clouds will begin increasing late Thursday, and a few mountain showers or storms are possible. Then the chance for rain will begin increasing on Friday. Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Turning Cooler, Too

We’ll also turn cooler with the introduction of the showers and storms. Highs will range from upper 80s to mid-90s through Thursday. Highs after Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear and warm. Sunset is at 7:52 PM. We’ll cool from mid-90s at 6 PM to upper 80s at 8 PM, then to upper 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 55 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and still warm. Sunrise is at 6:39 AM. Temperatures will step up from low-to-mid 60s at 7 AM to mid-80s at noon to low-to-mid 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 94 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 92 degrees around Delta, and 90 degrees around Cortez.

