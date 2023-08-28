Sunny and dry conditions for the valleys, mountain storms continue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our Monday:

Across most of the Western Slope, we will see plenty of sunshine. Some higher elevations could encounter cloud coverage and a few showers towards the evening hours. The valleys are going to remain dry throughout the day. High temperatures will sit in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta, with Montrose and Cortez in the upper 80s.

A slight cool down later in the week:

Tuesday will be a very similar setup to our Monday, and for some locations like Grand Junction, it will be a copy of our Monday, from conditions to temperatures. Temperatures across the other three areas will hang around the lower 90s to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, and temperatures will not jump significantly for many locations. Most will only sit a few degrees warmer than our Tuesday, with mostly sunny conditions.

By Thursday, temperatures will start to recede slowly and, for many, will see temperatures similar to Monday and Tuesday. Grand Junction and Delta will return to the lower 90s and upper 80s for Montrose and Cortez. Sky conditions in Montrose will bring back some cloud cover to the area, leading to partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, most locations across the Western Slope will feel that temperatures are staying cooler. That is because cooler air from the south will make its presence known across the Western Slope. Grand Junction and Delta temperatures will fall to the upper 80s, Cortez in the mid-80s, and Montrose in the lower 80s. Cloud cover will also increase, leading to partly sunny to overcast skies. Our mountains can have a chance of showers and thunderstorms occurring around the late afternoon to evening hours.

Saturday, clouds will start to clear for our valleys, returning sky conditions to mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will continue to stay around where they are for Friday.

Sunday brings a slight warm-up, with temperature changing around the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine will become present again, with no precipitation expected for the valleys, but thunderstorms and showers can occur around the evening hours for the higher elevations.

