Starting off the workweek with plenty of sunshine

The remainder of our Sunday:

The valleys will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions, while the mountains will continue to see showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures for our evening in Grand Junction will be around the upper to mid-80s for 7 and 8 p.m. and, by 9 p.m., in the upper 70s. Areas in the higher elevations are experiencing showers and storms that will fade away around midnight to early Monday hours. However, around the early morning hours, Grand Junction and Montrose have a slight chance of receiving a quick pop-up shower.

The Upcoming Week:

We start the workweek in the valleys with lots of sunshine throughout most of our Monday. Conditions across the Western Slope will remain dry, but some areas in the San Juans can see a few showers. Most of the thunderstorm and rainfall activity will sit around the Front Range, with heavier storms around Pueblo by the evening hours. Temperatures will sit in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta, with Montrose and Cortez in the upper 80s.

By Tuesday, high pressure will start creeping into the state, leading to most of the state experiencing plenty of sunshine with little to no thunderstorms and shower activity. Temperatures will remain the same for our four locations across the Western Slope as they were on Monday.

By Wednesday, conditions remain the same as Tuesday’s, but temperatures will be the warmest by the middle of the week. In Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will sit in the mid-90s and lower 90s for Montrose and Cortez.

On Thursday, some cloud cover starts working back across the Western Slope and into the valleys. Showers and storms will slowly return to the higher elevations but will not be as strong. Temperatures are taking another hit and slow cooling, but only by a few degrees for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

On Friday, we will see an increase in cloud cover, leading to partly sunny to overcast skies. Again, the mountains have another shot at some showers and storms to initiate. Grand Junction and Delta temperatures will sit in the upper 80s, and Montrose and Cortez will cool to the lower 80s.

