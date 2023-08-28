2-million acres of Western Slope land to be protected

Taken atop the Colorado National Monument overlooking Mesa County.
Taken atop the Colorado National Monument overlooking Mesa County.(Christopher Guevera)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 2-million acres of Western Slope land will see less oil and gas leasing thanks in part to a proposed draft by Bureau of Land Management.

The new draft comes after environmental lawsuits by activists unhappy with the way the land was being used.

An alternative in a drafted supplemental environmental impact statement is now open for public comment. The statement makes it easier to protect wildlands and harder to drill on public lands in two districts spanning across Eagle, Pitkin, and Mesa Counties.

Stretches along the Colorado River are also a part of the new plan.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

