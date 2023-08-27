GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Demure, a 1-year-old dog, arrived at Roice-Hurst with her two siblings. She is shy but ready to love and enjoys being around familiar faces. Demure is excellent at communicating when overwhelmed, and she’s looking for a patient and active family. Energetic dogs like Demure thrive when they have a “job” to do, so trick training, agility, ranch work, or anything that engages their highly active and intelligent brains would be great.

Meet Hank, a 6-month-old adorable puppy who is looking for a loving and permanent home to call his own. Hank is a lively and playful puppy who emanates a youthful and sprightly energy. Hank would thrive in a home without cats or very young children due to his high play drive. He enjoys getting attention and particularly likes when he gets scratches, pets, and the occasional photo opportunity.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Demure and Hank! (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August and $50 adoption fees Aug 26!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off, with a blowout event on August 26 from 10-4pm where all pets will be just $50! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

