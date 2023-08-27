Pike Ridge fire update

Fire crews are doing what they can to limit the spread of the fire that has already burned hundreds of acres of land.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crews continue to monitor the Pike Ridge fire near Douglas Pass.

Lighting was the cause of the pike ridge fire, since its spark it has burned an estimated of 231 acres and so far zero percent of the fire is contained. Luckily with the recent rainfall the fire remains dormant.

Brandon Voegtle an Incident Commander on the scene says:

" We have three type-two crews, we have one hotshot crew, and we have three type-six engines. We got the masticator, and then we also have a type-three helicopter, and type-one helicopter”

The conditions at the source of the fire are too unsafe to work in due to its location and steepness, which is why crews are working at safer distances; doing what they can to limit the spread of it.

