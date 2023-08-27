Interstate 70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flooding

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed due to a heightened risk of flash flooding and mudslides Saturday evening.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Saturday evening.

The closure began just after 5:30 PM after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon. The interstate through the canyon is closed when rainfall rates on the burn scar exceed one inch per hour because of the heightened risk of deadly flash flooding and mudslides.

The closure is for Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs at mile post 116 and Dotsero at mile post 133.

Mudslides most recently occurred in the canyon just two weeks ago.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 7:15 PM Saturday. The Interstate 70 closure will last at least that long, but previous closures have lasted well beyond the end of flash flood warnings.

