3 injured, 1 critically, in US military aircraft crash in Australia, officials say

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special operations forces from Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon as part of Eager Lion, a multinational military exercise in Zarqa, Jordan, Monday, June 17, 2013.(Source: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:26 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition and other two were in stable conditions, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three injured are American.

The critically injured patient is a U.S. Marine, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defense Department said.

The injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital about 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south, CareFlight said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration frees up funding to help the state rebuild areas after flooding and tornadoes...
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
two vehicle collision
Two vehicle collision on 29 and Patterson
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely
UPDATE: GVT routes back, but ended early Friday night
Heavy storms are likely Thursday night. Friday's storms will be more scattered, but they can...
Heavy storms likely Thursday night turn more scattered on Friday

Latest News

A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Dollar General store in Florida in...
3 Black people killed in racially motivated shooting at Dollar General, officials say
Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong...
College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home
New Central Football Head Coach on making his Warriors Debut
New Central Football Head Coach on making his Warriors Debut
Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre...
McLaughlin, Stidham lead the Broncos past the mistake-prone Rams 41-0 in preseason finale